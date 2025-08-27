Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $32.59 Million in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,466,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,586,000. Burford Capital comprises about 8.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.12% of Burford Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.02 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,511.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 3,406,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,725. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $6,489,700 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

