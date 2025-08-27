Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 325,000 Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,979,000 after buying an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,696,000 after buying an additional 620,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,190,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,083,000 after buying an additional 403,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Brown University now owns 4,348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,754,000 after buying an additional 660,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.
Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.4%
OBDC stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.
Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1,139.0%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.