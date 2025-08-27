Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 325,000 Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,979,000 after buying an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,696,000 after buying an additional 620,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,190,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,083,000 after buying an additional 403,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Brown University now owns 4,348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,754,000 after buying an additional 660,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.4%

OBDC stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1,139.0%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

