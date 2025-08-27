Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) versus Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Head to Head Analysis

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Security Federal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $673.01 million 3.64 $223.01 million $3.56 11.40 Security Federal $87.55 million 1.09 $9.81 million $3.12 9.82

Analyst Ratings

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trustmark and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 3 2 0 2.40 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trustmark currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Trustmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Security Federal.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.21% 10.81% 1.18% Security Federal 13.07% 11.20% 0.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Trustmark pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Trustmark beats Security Federal on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, residential lots, mortgage, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education. The company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. It through branch offices in Aiken, Lexington, Richland and Saluda counties in South Carolina and Columbia; and Richmond counties in Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

