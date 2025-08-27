Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 18,566 Shares of Valaris Limited $VAL

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,566 shares during the period. Valaris makes up approximately 0.3% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

