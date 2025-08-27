Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.58 Million in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Pacific Gas & Electric accounts for 0.7% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 738.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 147,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

