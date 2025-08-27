Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL is Callodine Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,531 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up 5.0% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Blue Owl Capital worth $30,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 399,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 167.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,259,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,355 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 207.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

