Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FANG stock opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

