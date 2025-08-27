Sanofi $SNY Holdings Lifted by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 3.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

