Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190,310 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $97,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,873 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after acquiring an additional 617,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $20,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,399.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

