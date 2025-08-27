Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Sold by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE KMB opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

