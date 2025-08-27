Carlson Capital L.P. Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,978,000 after purchasing an additional 140,711 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,522.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,223,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $207.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

