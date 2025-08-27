Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $56.07 Million in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 648,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,074,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of CAVA Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $230,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,321,708.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,360 shares of company stock worth $3,634,738. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

