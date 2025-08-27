Carlson Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. First American Financial accounts for about 0.2% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

