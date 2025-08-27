Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Price

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CSR opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.72. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.89 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In related news, CEO Anne Olson purchased 750 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,229.60. The trade was a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bhairav Patel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,582. This represents a 15.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Centerspace by 5.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 64.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 16.5% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

