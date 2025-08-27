DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Position Trimmed by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 153,293 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of DexCom worth $127,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,306,131. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.