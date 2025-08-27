Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $76.87 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,622 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.10% of JFrog worth $76,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 965,912 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $21,322,000. Daventry Group LP increased its stake in JFrog by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,403,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 712,373 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in JFrog by 1,312.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 407,415 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $2,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,221,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,075,361.46. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $626,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,981,412 shares in the company, valued at $207,973,951. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,338 shares of company stock worth $17,865,150. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

