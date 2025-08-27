Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,644 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,644 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $70,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $11,251,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,439.8% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 94,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

