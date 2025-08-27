Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $84,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,790 shares of company stock worth $33,654,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $769.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $346.71 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

