Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,416 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.62% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $63,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 436,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 849.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 315,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 282,094 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

