Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 26,505 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $105,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of WST stock opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average of $224.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

