Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954,845 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hormel Foods worth $101,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

