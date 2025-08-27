Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $183,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 581,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,201,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 173,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $283,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $296.72 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

