Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2,679.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,799 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $275.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.43.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

