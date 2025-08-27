Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of Valmont Industries worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $375.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.69 and its 200 day moving average is $325.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $384.08.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

