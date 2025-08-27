Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,902 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTX shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of GTX opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.01. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,623,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,878,061.44. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $110,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,740,569 shares in the company, valued at $58,166,781.63. This trade represents a 65.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,907,224 shares of company stock worth $188,175,679 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

