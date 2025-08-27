Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 159,781 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159,781 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Xylem worth $192,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

