Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,644,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,997,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,709,000 after purchasing an additional 542,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

