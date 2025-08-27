Aristides Capital LLC Sells 13,482 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,068,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 65.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,460 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,147,000. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.4%

GTX opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,128,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,668,524. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,740,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,166,781.63. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,907,224 shares of company stock worth $188,175,679. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTX shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

