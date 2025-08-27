Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,353 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Canada reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

