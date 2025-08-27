Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.3%

WPC opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.