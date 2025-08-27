Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,908,000 after buying an additional 105,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

