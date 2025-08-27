Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.