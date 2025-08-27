Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.34% of Valmont Industries worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $375.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $384.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

