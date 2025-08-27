Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Linde by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,128,233,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,097,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,156,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $481.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

