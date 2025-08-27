Earnest Partners LLC Sells 27,344 Shares of AAR Corp. $AIR

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $84,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,986,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AAR by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $6,226,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AAR by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 89,802 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of AAR by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $279,877.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,138.36. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,787.16. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 2.2%

AIR stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.63 and a beta of 1.53.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.