46,000 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Purchased by Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP

Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $17,642,000. Adobe accounts for about 5.8% of Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Adobe by 9.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 45,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 234,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 2.3%

ADBE opened at $354.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.25 and its 200-day moving average is $388.59. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

