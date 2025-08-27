Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

