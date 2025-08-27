Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF $TSME is Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 10,422.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up 5.2% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned 1.97% of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSME. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 141.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 786.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

