Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Sold by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

