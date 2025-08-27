Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $255.05 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,365 shares during the period. MSA Safety Incorporporated comprises approximately 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $255,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $170.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.29. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $187.41.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

