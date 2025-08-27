Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $591,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,616,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,881 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Down 0.3%

FENI opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

