Clarity Asset Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $JUST

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JUST stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

