Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,868,000. Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $15,307,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,140.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,092.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $994.55. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

