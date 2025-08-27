B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,003 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,798,000 after buying an additional 238,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:T opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.