B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $12.56 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $258.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average is $230.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

