B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,288 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $389,861,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $407,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

