Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $140.96. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

