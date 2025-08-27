Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corporation $O

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0%

O stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

