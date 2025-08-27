Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,843 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 211.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

