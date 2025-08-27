Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,259,000 after purchasing an additional 457,713 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

